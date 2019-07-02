Barbara Hally July 8, 1933 - May 28, 2019 With heavy hearts we bid farewell to Barbara Joyce Hally. Barbara passed away May 28, in her home surrounded by her family. Barbara's life began July 8, 1933 in Bealadangan, Co. Galway, Ireland. After finishing school she moved to Galway City for work then on to London, England by herself. There she met her husband of 62 years, Phillip Hally. They both decided to immigrate to the United States separately. Barbara came to the United States by ship on The Queen Mary. When she arrived in New York she had a nanny job lined up in Larchmont, New York. After a year in New Youk she moved to Chicago, Illinois. In her young life she was fearless and always ready for adventure. After living and working in Chicago for a year, she married her long term boyfriend Phillip Hally, they had 3 children, moved to California where they had one more child. They decided to put down roots in San Bruno, California

When her youngest child started school she became a licensed child care provider. She helped raise many children in and around San Bruno. She provided a warm, caring and secure place for children. Many of the children she cared for called her mom, imitating her grown children.

She traveled all over the United States with many trips back to Ireland and England visiting friends and family. First with the whole family and later with her husband. Barbara was a charming woman, with her lovely Irish brogue, she was always willing to drop whatever she was doing and have a conversation. She was a great listener and a confidant to many over the years. She loved people and most of all meeting new people. She loved walking the hills of Rollingwood with her long term walking partner Anne Jayne.

She will be sorely missed, but we are comforted in knowing that she is no longer in pain.

Barbara is preceded in death by her grandson Steven Hart (2009), She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Phillip Hally, Her daughter Susan Hart-Whitlock (Kent), her sons Michael (Minsue) and Thomas Hally and her daughter Brenda Hally (Skip). Grandchildren: Sean and Brendan Hart, Julia and Stephanie Hally, and Bobby, Liam and Sarah Howie.

There will be a celebration of life in late July, please contact Susan Hart-Whitlock for more information at 650-872-0108 or [email protected]







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019