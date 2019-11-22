|
Barbara Elizabeth Harbinson
July 21, 1933 - November 12, 2019Barbara Elizabeth Harbinson died at the age of 86 on November 12, 2019 at her home in Ross. Barbara was born and raised in San Francisco. Her parents, Justus Nicholson, an immigrant from Sweden, and Elsie Nicholson owned and operated Café du Nord on Market street in San Francisco into the 1960's. Barbara graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and the University of California in Berkeley. She then proceeded to Law school. Her first year was at Boalt Hall in Berkeley and then Hastings School of Law in San Francisco graduating in 1968. She met her future husband Tom at Hastings and they were married in 1969. Barbara practiced family law at the Law Firm O'Gara & O'Gara'. In 1967 she and her husband moved to Ross. In 1969 she gave birth to Justin Marshall and later to Karen Elizabeth.
Barbara was actively involved with Ross Grammar School and served as President of the Ross School Board. She then served on the Board of Redwood High School. She was a participant in the Marin County Christmas functions and "Ski Swap'. She also served as Chairwoman of Bouquets To Art at the de Young Museum in San Francisco.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, her son Justin, her daughter Karen, her daughter in law Lisa Williams and her granddaughters Sara, Paige and Danielle.
Donations may be made in her name to Hospice by the Bay, Marin Humane Society and Greyhound Friends for Life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019