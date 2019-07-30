|
|
Barbara Jackson Hazard
December 1, 1931 - July 28, 2019Barbara Jackson Hazard, 87, artist, died peacefully on July 28 in Berkeley. Born in New York City, she attended Swarthmore College. She married Geoffrey C. Hazard, Jr., later a professor at Berkeley Law, and had 3 children. They divorced in 1971, and Barbara moved back to California to pursue a career as an artist. For many years she summered in the Thousand Islands in Ontario/upstate New York.
She traveled to Russia in the 1980s as an anti-nuclear activist and befriended many unofficial artists in St. Petersburg, learning the Russian language. Her brilliantly colorful paintings, quilts, and needlepoint have been shown in the U.S. and Russia. She has published books of her poetry and drawings, as well as a memoir of her association with the Russian artists during Glasnost.
Her wide-ranging curiosity, deep love for her friends and family, and her zeal for life will be terribly missed. She is survived by her children James Hazard, Katherine Hazard, and Robin Hazard Ray, her beloved in-laws Christina Hazard and David Ray, partner of 17 years Richard Seaman, brother William Jackson and his wife Susan, numerous grandchildren, and an army of friends. A memorial service will be arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local public radio station, art institution or other cause she cared about. Raise a glass in her memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 31, 2019