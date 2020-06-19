Barbara Hewitt



Barbara Hewitt was born in 1938 and passed away in Burlingame on June 9, 2020. She graduated from Burlingame High (BHS), earned a BA from Willamette University and a MA from the University of Houston. As a fiber artist, she used cyanotype to print large-scale blueprints on fabric outdoors and published "Blueprints on Fabric". She and her husband, John Basye, were active organizers of BHS reunions and monthly block parties, and supported the Burlingame Historical Society and Save the Bay. She was active in the local Pi Beta Phi alumna chapter. She is survived by four daughters from her first marriage to Roger Hewitt: Karen Hewitt, Leigh Killgore, Lynn Hewitt, and Carol Hewitt; by her husband and his children; and grandchildren. Donations on her behalf may be made to Save the Bay.



