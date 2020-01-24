|
Barbara Helen Hughes
July 9, 1940 - December 20, 2019Passed away December 20, 2019 in San Francisco at the age of 79. Preceded by her loving mother Helen Miles (O'Brien) and son James B. Hughes.
She was a graduate of Holy Name Grammar School, Abraham Lincoln H.S. ('58), and SF City College, and received her B.A. degree at SF State University.
Barbara worked for and retired from the SF Muni Transit System as a manager for over 20 years. She was a member of the Genealogical Society, the SF Historical Society, the Sierra Club, and the Sterling City Historical Society. She volunteered for 10 years with the Special Olympics.
Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. A special thank you to Duggan's Serra Mortuary and to Kat Miles for all their help. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the SF Historical Society or the Special Olympics (SF).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020