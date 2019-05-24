Barbara Jean (Davis) Grimm August 26, 1936 - May 8, 2019 Barbara Jean (Davis) Grimm of Piedmont, California, passed away on May 8th 2019 at the age of 82 in Moraga, California after a long struggle with Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy. A private burial service was held for her on May 11th 2019 in the St. Helena Public Cemetery in St. Helena, California with assistance of the Claffey and Rota Funeral Home of Napa, California.



Barbara Jean was born at a farmhouse 4 miles South West of Lasalle, Colorado on August 26, 1936. Her father was Bert Leland Davis and her mother was Norma Alice (Eckhardt) Davis. She attended West High School in Denver, Colorado, graduating in 1954.



From 1954 through 1958, she attended Denver University graduating with a Bachelors degree in Education. While at the University of Denver, she was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, was president of Mortar Board, listed in "Who's Who in America Colleges and Universities", Homecoming Queen, served on the Associated Women's Students Executive Council, and was named "Miss Personality" by her classmates.



She taught elementary school for the Denver Public School System from 1958 through the 1967 school year before taking a Sabbatical to further her education.



In 1964 she married Allan Louis Grimm of Denver, Colorado in the Evans Chapel on the University of Denver's campus.



She was awarded a Masters Degree at the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1969, in Special Education, and then returned to the Denver Public Schools to teach educationally handicapped children. She also taught at Havern School for children with learning difficulties in Littleton, Colorado for the 1970-71 school year.



In October 1971, Barbara Jean and her husband moved to Menlo Park, California and then to Piedmont, California in 1976.



She is survived by her husband of 54+ years, Allan Louis Grimm, her sister in-law, Gayle Cullom of Sun Lakes, Arizona, her nieces Jan Pennyweight, Karen Long, Michelle Loris, and Kristina Le Maire, her nephews David Grimm and Bruce Tweeten, her cousins Roger Eckhardt, Carolyn Bowman, Sue Stiles, and Mary Jean Risheim, and her special friend Sandra K. Chiodo.



Donations may be made in her memory to the .

