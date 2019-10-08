|
|
Barbara Jean Mantegani
December 14, 1930 - October 3, 2019Barbara Jean Mantegani born December 14, 1930 died October 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was a lifelong resident of South San Francisco, California, living on Chestnut Avenue her whole life; graduating from South San Francisco High School, Class of 1949.
Preceded in death by her husband, Remo. Survived by her son,
Robert (Elizabeth); her grandsons, Steven (Megan) and Scott; her great-granddaughter, Sofia; and niece, Gail Mantegani. She passed peacefully with her family at her side.
As per her wishes, no services will be held.
Donations can be made in her name to Junipero Serra High School, Advancement Office, 451 W. 20th Ave, San Mateo CA 94403 or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019