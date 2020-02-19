|
Barbara (Bagot) KarpBarbara (Bagot) Karp of Los Altos, CA passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her only child, Cynthia A. King of Southern California.
Barbara was born and raised in San Francisco. After graduating from Lincoln HIgh School, she attended San Francisco State University and planned to become a teacher until a tall, handsome Navy man named Mark K. Karp asked her to be his wife. She mastered motherhood, enjoyed entertaining, and was a talented designer of clothing for her entire family. She also worked for Wells Fargo Bank before retiring so she and Mark could spend more time traveling. Throughout her life, she believed in the importance of giving back to her community. She first volunteered at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, and later joined The Assistance League of Los Altos where she was heavily involved in the Costume Bank and the HOME program at Stanford Health Care.
Barbara had a real zest for life. She will be missed and remembered by friends in all corners of the world. Although she did not wish to have a service, if you would like to make a memorial donation in her name, she would welcome contributions to Sempervirens Fund or The Assistance League of Los Altos.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020