Barbara Ellen Kent "August 10, 1928 - March 19, 2019" Barbara Kent was born in Kansas City, MO on August 10, 1928 to Dorothy Ellen and William J Kent and departed from this earth on March 19, 2019. After moving to Dallas, she attended Highland Park High School and played varsity basketball. She graduated from Texas Woman's University in 1948 with a B.S. degree in Speech. Barbara earned her certificate in Physical Therapy from Stanford University in 1949 and was later a National Foundation Teaching Fellow from 1959-1961, receiving an M.A. degree in Physical Therapy from Stanford in 1961.

From 1950 – 1957 Barbara worked in the Dallas/Fort Worth area as a physical therapist at John Peter Smith Hospital, Baylor University Hospital and local orthopedic offices in Dallas. She cherished the early days of her career working with young polio patients.

Upon moving to California in 1957, Barbara became a physical therapy educator at Stanford as an assistant, adjunct, and full professor, eventually being awarded Professor Emeriti in 1985. During her illustrious career, Barbara was a consultant and guest lecturer who published numerous articles, served on local, state and national boards, and received special awards including a Golden Pen Award and recognition in Worlds Who's Who of Women in Education. She served as the Acting Director of the Division of Physical Therapy at Stanford from 1977 – 1978 and was a lifetime member of the American Physical Therapy Association. She retired in 1985.

A 62-year resident of Menlo Park, CA, Barbara was a colorful, outgoing woman with a larger-than-life personality. She loved animals, especially cats, and treated them royally. Barbara enjoyed bridge, bingo, blackjack, the S.F. Giants and the 49ers, along with volunteering at Little House Senior Center.

Barbara was lovingly devoted to her family, many calling her "Poco" for her entire life, a nickname her dad gave her as a child because he said, "She is so little!" Barbara loved to travel and took many cruises and international trips with her parents and her close long-time friend, Beverly Schierenbeck.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, William J Kent, and her mother, Dorothy Simpson Kent, her brother James Simpson Kent and her nephews James Simpson Kent, Junior, and William Stephen Kent. She is survived by her nieces Sylvia (Bill) Kent Pailthorp of Annapolis, MD and Wynette Kent of Dallas, TX, by eleven great- and great, great- nieces and nephews and many life-long friends whom she also considered family.

The family is deeply indebted to Barbara's countless friends and associates and to her loyal and devoted friend, Linda Rodriguez, and also to the compassionate staff at Nazareth Vista Skilled Nursing Facility. Barbara will be interred at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, TX.

