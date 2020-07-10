Barbara Klutinis

Feb 2, 1943 - Jul 7, 2020

Barbara Klutinis –loving mother, grandmother, wife, filmmaker, fly-fisher, and feminist– passed away on Jan 7th, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 77.



Born in 1943 in St. Louis, MO, Barbara spent her formative years in Kingsport, TN. She studied bacteriology at the University of Tennessee, and later worked as a lab assistant on the rubella vaccine with Georgetown University. It was late one night at work that a colleague said, "you're going to grow old in this lab!" which sparked a whole new chapter of Barbara's life.



Barbara joined Pan American Airways as a flight attendant in 1970, where she had the privilege of traveling the world, all the while making lifelong friends.



Barbara married her husband, Jerry Steiner, in 1978, and together they had two children: Daniel and Matthew.



While raising her children, Barbara received her masters degree in filmmaking from SFSU, and taught film theory at that school as well as Skyline College for 16 years.



Barbara retired in 2005 and took up fly fishing. She fished all over the world, from Argentina to Iceland, and again made unshakeable friendships with so many.



Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Steiner; her two children, Matthew and Daniel; her daughter in law, Hannah White; and her two grandchildren, Hazel and Leo; and her siblings Pam, Becky, and David. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, and unconditional love for all who knew her.





