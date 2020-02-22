|
|
Barbara A. Kmak
November 3, 1932 - February 18, 2020Barbara Agnes Kmak passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 18 at the age of 87.
Barbara was born at Ross General Hospital in Marin County on November 3, 1932 and lived her entire life in the San Francisco area, mainly the SF Peninsula, never more than 30 minutes from her children. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Marie Farley, brother Vincent, sister Joan, and beloved son in law Rick. Barbara grew up in The City, attended St. Anne's Grammar School, Star of the Sea Academy and graduated from St. Joseph's College of Nursing.
Barbara was the loving mother of five children who instilled the confidence in each that all was possible. Barbara's strong Catholic faith was her foundation: love, compassion, service, and family were the characteristics she lived out on a daily basis. Wherever the kids went to school, she volunteered, and with gusto. Barbara learned early from her parents, James and Marie, family comes first. She grew up in a loving household with her brothers Vincent and Tony and her sister Joan. Barbara loved playing sports as a child, she passed this love of sports along to her children and will forever be our Warriors Buddy.
Growing up Barbara always wanted to be a nurse, she was one every Halloween as a child and enjoyed a 50 plus year professional career. From night classes at USF to San Francisco General in the early 1950's, Mills Peninsula in the early 2000's and other stops along the way she wore the uniform proudly.
Since retiring, Barbara devoted much of her time to her 11 grandchildren and 5 great-granddaughters. She learned to sew at an early age and enjoyed making a plethora of items for all the kids. She enjoyed her time with Bible-Study and Book Club groups, possibly inspired by the many spirited discussions the family experienced around the dinner table. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her brother Tony (Diane) Farley, five children Frank (Rocelia) Kmak, Beth Plume, Tom (Mary) Kmak, Joe (Linda) Kmak, Mary (Bob) Johnson; 11 grandchildren Elizabeth (Rick) Horny, Rebecca (Alex) Elcenko, Joseph and Olivia Plume, Stephen Kmak, Kelly Kmak, Joseph, Michael and Kevin Kmak, and Katherine and Elizabeth Johnson; 5 great-granddaughters Samantha, Emily and Josephine Horny, and Florence and Lucille Elcenko.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Avenue, San Mateo on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020