Barbara L. Johnson



Barbara Louise Johnson passed away on May 12, 2020, after living with breast cancer for several years. She was born November 3, 1942, the elder daughter of William Stanley Johnson and Theodora Behrens Johnson of Chicago. She attended Cornell College in Iowa and the University of Colorado Boulder, where she received a bachelor's degree in 1964. After moving to California, she settled in San Francisco in 1965. Her love of travel took her to many destinations, including all over Europe and Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Morocco, Botswana and Vietnam. Other passions included hiking, playing cards, fine dining, and collecting beautiful objects. Her varied work life spanned four decades, capped by 13 years working on medical education courses and products at the American Academy of Ophthalmology. There she made many lifelong friendships, including a traveling bridge group. She is survived by her beloved sister, Janet (Jack) Adams; nephews Michael (Wendy) Adams and Andrew Adams; and grandnieces Elena and Mia Adams. Gifts in Barbara's name may be made to the Charlotte Maxwell Clinic in Oakland and the Women's Cancer Resource Center in Berkeley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store