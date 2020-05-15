Barbara L. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Johnson
 
Barbara Louise Johnson passed away on May 12, 2020, after living with breast cancer for several years.  She was born November 3, 1942, the elder daughter of  William Stanley Johnson and Theodora Behrens Johnson of Chicago.  She attended Cornell College in Iowa and the University of Colorado Boulder, where she received a bachelor's degree in 1964. After moving to California, she settled in San Francisco in 1965.  Her love of travel took her to many destinations, including all over Europe and Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean, Morocco, Botswana and Vietnam.  Other passions included hiking, playing cards, fine dining, and collecting beautiful objects. Her varied work life spanned four decades, capped by 13 years working on medical education courses and products at the American Academy of Ophthalmology.  There she made many lifelong friendships, including a traveling bridge group. She is survived by her beloved sister, Janet (Jack) Adams; nephews Michael (Wendy) Adams and Andrew Adams; and grandnieces Elena and Mia Adams. Gifts in Barbara's name may be made to the Charlotte Maxwell Clinic in Oakland and the Women's Cancer Resource Center in Berkeley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved