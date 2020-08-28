1/1
Barbara Lavezzo
Barbara Helen (Anderson) Lavezzo
October 2, 1929 - August 21, 2020
In Castro Valley, age 90, after a brief illness. A native of San Francisco, and a longtime resident of the St. Mary's Park neighborhood. Daughter of the late William Thomas Anderson and Helen Frances (Hart) Anderson.

Barbara was born in San Francisco, CA on October 2, 1929. She graduated from Commerce High School. She went on to earn an Associate of Arts degree from San Francisco City College. Barbara became a legal secretary, a job she was very proud to have. Barbara met a handsome, young Italian man, Gerolamo Lavezzo. He soon became the love of her life. Barbara and Jerry were married on April 12, 1953. They had four beautiful children; Cara, Rebecca, Samuel, and Musetta. Barbara and Jerry's loving marriage lasted 38 years, until Jerry's death in 1991.

Barbara was a proud and faithful Catholic. She was a longtime parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Francisco. Barbara loved to garden and to cook. She was also an incredible hostess. Her dinner parties were always enjoyed by family and friends. But what Barbara enjoyed most was helping to raise her grandchildren.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Jerry. She was a loving mother to Cara, Becca (Mike), Sammy, and Musetta. Barbara was also an adoring Nonie to her grandchildren Wayne (Kristin), Curtis, Ashley, and Alyssa, and her great-grandchildren Avery, Jesse, and Amelya. Barbara loved her many nieces and nephews and always enjoyed spending time with them.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
