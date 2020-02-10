|
|
Barbara LouisBarbara Louis (née Livadas) quietly left us on February 8, 2020 at age 85 after her 3 ½-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born on January 1, 1935 on the island of Kefalonia in its capital, Argostoli, Greece, to Angeliki (Voutsinas) Livadas and Theodosios Livadas.
Barbara is survived by her children, George Nick and Angela Mary, and her granddaughter, Katerina Sofia Esparza, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sisters, Marianna Pappantonatou, Vasiliki Daniolos, Eleni Sampson, and Eugenia Escobar Parker, and their families.
She is preceded in death by her husband Nick George, and her siblings, Spyros Livadas, Katerina Bekari, Lefteris Livadas, Evridiki Konstantatou, and Stamatia Livadas.
In 1965, Barbara came to the Bismarck, North Dakota to help her sister, Vasiliki, recover after surgery. Before returning to Greece in 1966, she made a trip to Oakland, California to visit her sister, Eugenia, where she met her future husband, Nick, and stayed in the USA. They married within 3 days of their meeting, and remained so for 43 ½ years.
While in Greece in the 1960s, Barbara worked as a dressmaker and tailor at Atelier Madame Blonde in Athens. She continued her dressmaking in the United States from home. In the 1980s she started working for the South San Francisco Unified School District, El Camino High School Central Kitchen, from where she retired January 2001.
Viewing: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 6:00 PM and Trisagion Service: 7:00 PM, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, on Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:00 AM.
Interment: Friday, February 14, 2020, immediately following funeral service, Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma.
Makaria Luncheon: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, immediately after interment.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, San Francisco or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
We wish to thank our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. Barbara will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends.
May her memory be eternal.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020