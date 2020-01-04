|
|
Barbara Mayer Marks
April 23, 1936 - December 22, 2019Barbara Mayer Marks, 83, of Hillsborough, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Her amazing positive attitude led to a wonderful life; it was also a great example to her family and friends. Barbara was predeceased by her devoted husband of 53 years, Fillmore, who died in 2015, and leaves behind her sons Doug (Sidney), Will (Evelyn), and Brad (Camille), and eight grandchildren: Henry, Julia, Sarah, Max, Ella, Maggie, Fillmore, and South. She is also survived by her dear brother and sister, Denny Mayer and Susie (Rob) Wood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Frank D. and Katherine S. Mayer. She always looked back fondly at her childhood, growing up in an apartment building in the city, six floors below her beloved cousins P.D. and Andy Block, with whom she and her siblings could communicate by walkie-talkie. She attended Camp Wohelo, the Latin School of Chicago, and graduated from Ethel Walker School in 1954 and Vassar College in 1958. During school she played tennis and field hockey, performed in theater, and developed close friendships that lasted her lifetime.
After college, Barbara moved to San Francisco, taught at the Sarah Dix Hamlin School, and met her husband Fillmore. She relished all aspects of city life and somewhat reluctantly moved to the suburbs in 1966, where she and Fillmore raised their boys and dog, Reggie. Barbara was extremely involved in her children's schools, not only volunteering but also substitute teaching. She drove the carpools, handed out orange slices at soccer games, and was always there to help with homework, particularly to correct grammar. Still, it was her mission to remain a part of San Francisco, where she performed in the Children's Theatre, spent time with numerous friends, and took advantage of the culture by visiting museums and attending the symphony and opera.
In addition to classical music, Barbara took delight in radio, t.v. and movie comedy including Bob & Ray, Laurel & Hardy, Fannie Flagg, Reiner & Brooks, Monty Python's Flying Circus, and Fernwood Tonight, as well as Car Talk every weekend. She introduced her family to Marx Brothers movies and created a holiday card with a poster of Groucho, Chico, and Harpo above her three young Marks sons. Barbara subscribed to Mad Magazine and the Wretched Mess Catalog; she truly loved to laugh. She had a witch collection, which amused her and her friends, and spooked those who didn't know her.
Barbara was an incredible dessert baker, always keeping her cookie jar full, except when she herself ate the majority of its contents. She enjoyed vacationing in Lake Tahoe and travelling the world with friends and family. Amazingly she was able to stay active for most of her life, despite having MS for 60 years. She never complained nor did she ever want sympathy. We credit her happiness and longevity to her optimism as well as to Fillmore who took great care of her. In recent years, we have her caregivers, Celia and Tina, to thank.
Family came first for Barbara. She was the ultimate wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile and sense of humor never left her, nor did her love of dark chocolate; please eat a piece and remember her.
Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at 1700 Owens Street, Suite 190, San Francisco, CA 94158.
A Celebration of Barbara's Life will occur in February.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020