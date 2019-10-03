|
|
Barbara Lee McGlynn
March 19, 1918 - September 27, 2019Barbara was the oldest child of Hap Hunter and his wife Ina. She was born in Winters, CA and outlived her brother Don, sister Harriet and youngest brother, Jerry. Barbara graduated from University High in Oakland in 1936. She married Jim McGlynn in June of 1940 at St. Augustine Church in Oakland. After the marriage service they walked across the street to her mother-in-law's apartment for their very humble reception. They had 8 children: Anne (deceased), Louie Mettler (Bill), Susie, Pat (Ann), Tim (Yasuko), Terry (Mary), Ken (Eileen) and Larry. Barbara had 12 grandchildren: Allison Dennett (Pete), Matthew (Amy), Katie (Terrence Cummings), Brian (Megan), Erin Sperling (Adam), Kevin, Sara Jones (Eliot), John, Kate Magas (Andy), Joe (Maria), Mike and Jill. And she had 11 great grandchildren: Andrew, Mason, Claire, Isla, Ben, Cate, Merrick, Avery, Nora, Paige and Jack. The family lived in their home on Birch Court for 58 years. With a family of 8 children, Barbara didn't learn how to drive until she was in her early fifties. She would use the bus to take the children shopping or a cab to get them to a dentist or doctor appointment. Always quite a sight to see all of them walking to the bus stop. In 1950, Jim McGlynn started Spartan Typographers. As the business succeeded, Barbara and Jim renovated and upgraded their home at various times. Barbara loved the time she spent in her garden. She was always thrilled when her tulips began to bloom. Barbara was also an exceptional cook. She wore out her Julia Child cookbook. There was a time during the summer months that she would prepare 3 separate dinners. One for the boys at the kitchen counter so they could head out to the schoolyard down the street for their nightly baseball game. Another for the girls who ate at the kitchen table and then a final meal in the dinning room just for the two of them. Her husband Jim died in March 2004. They loved their home and it was a difficult decision for Barbara to let the family home go. In early 2005, she made the decision to move to Piedmont Gardens in Oakland. Probably the best decision she could have made. Barbara lived for the next 14 plus years at Piedmont Gardens. She lived in independent living for 8 years and the last 6 years of her life in assisted living. It was a great relief for all her children to watch Barbara blend in with the other residents. She wasn't a social butterfly but she did join a book club. The staff at Piedmont Gardens enjoyed Barbara's good nature and her cheerful sense of humor. She treated everyone respectfully and was obviously one of the staff's favorites. Barbara's family wants to thank Zinnia and the staff at Piedmont Gardens for making the final stage of her life so loving, comfortable and peaceful. The family is planning a private memorial.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019