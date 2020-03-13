|
Barbara Jean Mojica
July 19, 1932 - March 2, 2020Barbara Jean Seward Mojica, of San Francisco, California, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Robert D. Mojica, loving mother of Karen (Dorsey Hughes - deceased), Wolf (Gezzel), Shannon (Terri Gentle), and Kelley Johnson. Cherished grandmother to Nichole (Kadeem James), Camille (LaGuam Jordan), Robert, Nick (Velena Ramos), Adeleyah, Hermione, Stacy Roche, and Laura Aguila. Great-grandmother to Kaya, London, Lincoln, and Bodhi.
Lovingly known as Bobbie, she was born on July 19, 1932 in Columbus Georgia to Corrine and Johnny Seward. She is survived by her sister Cathrein McIllaney (Chris, Fred, Heidi), and numerous grand-nieces and nephews who adored her and remain in the Columbus area. She is also survived by her in-laws Ruth Mojica-Hammer (Linda), and Carlos Mojica (Josie, Denise, Arlette, Adrienne, Francine, Bridget, and Adam). She worked for Zellerbach Paper Company in South San Francisco for over 25 years. She was a kind, sweet and witty beauty with a heart of gold, and her unconditional love will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on Monday, March 16, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014. Service will begin at 10:30 am followed by a luncheon.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020