Sister Barbara Moran, RSMSister Barbara Moran died at the age of 88 on November 2, 2020 at Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame.Born in 1932 in San Mateo to Thomas and Rosa Aguirre Moran, Barbara Helen Moran came to know the Sisters of Mercy as a student at Our Lady of Angels School and Mercy High School in Burlingame. She entered the Community in 1950 and professed vows in 1953. Barbara was given the religious name Sister Mary Christine. Her studies were primarily in English, earning a BA from Holy Names College in 1957 followed by an MA (1966). She taught at St. Gabriel's School for two years and at Mercy High Schools in San Francisco and Burlingame for ten years. Following this, she earned a PhD in Linguistics from the Catholic University of America.In 1970 Barbara requested a dispensation from her vows during which time she taught at the College of St. Mary in Minnesota and at Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black college in North Carolina. She reconnected with the Sisters of Mercy in Belmont, NC and in 1983 requested to return to Burlingame. Barbara was welcomed back into the Mercy Community where she continued her education ministry in English and ESL at local colleges and seminaries.Barbara was an excellent teacher—positive and competent. In the 1960's she was one of the first on the staff to "Team Teach," an innovation of the English Department Head, her colleague, Sr. Jacqueline Crouch. Later, after her return to the Community, Barbara enjoyed the company of many of her former students.In 1998 Barbara began studies at the Asian Art Museum in SF to become a docent and enjoyed serving in that capacity for several years even travelling to China to further her understanding of the art and culture.Sister Barbara retired to Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame in 2018. She is survived by cousins Jim Aguirre (Diane), Stephanie Clark Triolo, Nancy Baretta, dear friend Dr. Karen Schwarz and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.