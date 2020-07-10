Barbara Murphy (Guisti)
February 7, 1937 - July 8, 2020
Sadly, we lost our mother Barbara Murphy after a fierce battle with congestive heart failure. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and friends. Barbara was the only child of Stephen and Loretta Guisti, who both survived the 1906 earthquake. Her beloved husband of 42 years, Gerald Murphy, proceeded her in death 22 years ago. She leaves behind her children, Terri (John), Tim (Liz), Cori (Jim), and Steve (Ann). And 8 grandchildren, Patrick (Tess), Ryan (Britney), Shane (Blanca), Aidan (Valaria) Murphy, Nick (Kati), Haley (John), Zerga, Eamon and Ava Murphy. She also leaves behind her dear great grandson, James Cooper Zerga. She will be missed by many members of her extended family including her dear sister-in-law Patricia Murphy and her two step-granddaughters, Caitlin Mino Hotton and Meghan Mino Murray and their families. Barbara lived her entire life on Francis Street in San Francisco which is amazing in itself, she never wanted to live anywhere else. She made so many friends over the years from her school days at Corpus Christi Grammar School and Notre Dame Des Victoires High School. She saw them a few times a year at luncheons she helped organize with her childhood friend Carol Drews. Barbara was the school secretary at Corpus Christi for 35 years and was very involved with the mother's clubs at Corpus Christi as well as Archbishop Riordan and Immaculate Conception Academy where she also made many friends, too many to mention. She was loved by many nieces and nephews who always thought of her fondly.
Barbara will be remembered for her love of life, family and dear friends dating back to first grade. She was a very modern mother and young people always enjoyed talking and visiting with her, she was a confidant to many. She had a strong faith in God and was very proud to be a Catholic and a native San Franciscan. We would like to thank her caregivers these past 7 weeks who were incredible in every way: Dedee, Celia, Felene, Fran, Eleanor and Ruby. We are forever grateful.
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
or to Archbishop Riordan High School. Services will be private due to COVID 19.