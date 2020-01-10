|
Barbara Williams Murray
July 4, 1928 - December 23, 2019On December 23, 2019, Barbara Williams Murray passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Meridian, Idaho.
Barbara was born on July 4, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Ewart and Lois Williams. After Barbara graduated from high school she completed two years at Morningside College in Iowa and then married Robert "Bob" Murray in 1948. While Bob pursued a career in Chemical engineering, moving the family to five different states in 14 years, Barbara concentrated on raising two daughters and a son. In 1965 Bob and Barbara were able to realize their dream of moving to California and lived in Palo Alto for the next 50 years. When her three children left home to pursue their own careers, Barbara took courses at a nearby Jr. College and was hired as an Assistant Librarian and later became school secretary at La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park, California. After retirement, Barbara and Bob enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, Central America, New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii and The Cook Islands. At age 69 and with Bob's help, Barb was delighted to provide part time child care for grandkids Emily and Jake while their son Glen and his wife Tammie worked.
Barbara had many interests, but the two she pursued wherever she lived were music and gardening. She learned to play the viola in grade school and didn't give it up until her early eighties. She played in the orchestra of Gilbert and Sullivan productions, in an annual production of Handel's Messiah, in the Mid-peninsula Orchestra and she attended string quartet summer sessions at Humboldt State. Barbara's love of gardening expressed itself through an extensive rock garden while living in the Midwest as well as a collection of over 100 Bonsai trees in her backyard in Palo Alto.
Barbara firmly believed in a healthy lifestyle. She served nutritious meals and encouraged her family to stay active. Leading by example, she participated in tennis, hiking, kayaking, biking, swimming, sailing and camping trips with her family and friends. Not one to be left on a bench, Barbara climbed down a metal ladder through a narrow hole to explore a cave at the age of 76.
Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Meredeth, her son Glen and her husband Robert. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Lynn), son-in-law James , daughter-in-law Tammie, grandchildren Sara, Aaron, Emily and Jake, and great granddaughter, Everly, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the many knowledgeable and kind caregivers at the Touchmark Owyhee Memory Care Center and Keystone Hospice for the excellent care Barbara received during the later stages of her late onset Alzheimer's.
No services at this time.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020