Barbara O'Donnell

Oct 30, 1929 - June 1, 2020

Barbara "Barb" (Mac Arthur) O'Donnell passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on June 1, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida, at the age of 90.

Barbara is survived by her children Cathleen Bucala, Noreen Williams, Laureen Frye, Joseph 0'Donnell, Alison Reece, and Patricia O'Donnell. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Barbara was born on October 30,1929, the second child of the late Signe and John MacArthur. She was preceded in death by her infant son; granddaughter Laura O'Donnell; older brother, Paul MacArthur; two step-sisters Donna Berrigan and Madie Troisi; and step-brother Darrell Mac Arthur. Barb's late husband, Bernard A. O'Donnell passed in January, 2018.

Barbara had a passion for reading, traveling, painting and cooking. Which she has instilled in all her children. While raising 6 children she went to night school and learned fluent Russian. She then traveled to Moscow and Leningrad. Barbara lived and worked in Syracuse, N.Y, Houston, Tx., San Francisco, Ca., and St. Augustine, Fl. She also attended art school and later became an accomplished water colorist and oil painter while in St. Augustine, Fl., where she sold her paintings and won many awards. She was the unofficial family champ of the TV show Jeopardy! Known for her fabulous cooking and baking; neighborhood kids would come around for the freshly baked bread and fried doughnuts/holes. They would also come around for her generous heart and listening ear.

For years she volunteered for the Crisis Hotline; the Emma Concert Association of St. Augustine, and worked at the St Augustine Public South Branch Library, a job she loved. Barbara enjoyed the neighborhood book club and weekly luncheons. She lived life to the fullest; never met a stranger; will be greatly missed and is dearly loved by her family and many many friends.

The greatest gift you can offer this world is to have a positive impact on other people ; Barbara embodied that gift.

In deep gratitude to the angels at the Vitas Hospice for their loving care.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store