Barbara J Reid
February 22, 1933 - December 21, 2019Barbara Jean Reid was born in Los Angeles, California, and passed away on December 21st in Roseville, California.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert Reid; and survived by their children Darby (Carol Goodrich,) Colleen Reid (Harry Stedman,) and Timothy (Josette DeNatale.) Barbara leaves six grandchildren: Stephanie, Colin and Andrew, Rachel, Rebecca, and Jillian.
Barbara is also survived by her brother Donald Hunnicutt (Beverley,) and sisters Carolyn Dickinson (Carolyn Hudson,) Dorothy Giddens, and Yvonne Creighton (John P. Creighton, Jr).
Barbara and Bob were married June 13, 1954, in Sabetha, Kansas. They promptly moved back to California, first to San Francisco, and then in 1958, they moved to South San Francisco. She was one of the founding members of the Mater Dolorosa Parish, helping with church festivals and of course, Cioppinos. Her grandchildren were a great joy to her, taking them to Pier 39 holiday festivities, and all of the Harry Potter book and movie releases. She also donated her time to Second Harvest Food Bank at the church.
The funeral service will be on Saturday January 11th, 2020, 10am, at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Drive, SSF. A private inurnment will be at a future date, Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, to be with her predeceased husband, Robert Lawrence, and daughter Linda Diane.
Contributions may be made to the in Barbara's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, 2020