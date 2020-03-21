San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Salisbury


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Barbara Salisbury Obituary
Roberta Ann Salisbury

Roberta Ann (Carlitz) Salisbury (86) ("Bird," "Berti," "Bobbi," "Berta", "Bert") of San Francisco passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2020, after a brief battle with MCD. Berta was born on May 11, 1933, in Pennsylvania to Theodore and Jean Marie Carlitz. Her family later relocated to San Francisco, where she attended and graduated from Mission High School in 1951. Berta fully embraced her life in The City and was a "City Gal" through and through.

She was particularly proud of her 30 plus year career at Wells Fargo, where she worked her way up from teller and served at various locations throughout San Francisco. To spend even more time with her Godchildren, who she so adored, Berta began volunteering in the nursery at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alameda where she continued caring for children for the next 36 years. She was an early member of the Art Deco Society and never missed a Gatsby Summer Afternoon.
Ever the social butterfly, she enjoyed entertaining in her Outer Sunset home, most famously known for her annual St. Patrick's Day Party, which brought together the many friends she'd made over the years. She loved surrounding herself with the warmth and laughter of the friends that she so cherished. Berta was a vibrant, independent woman who lived her life to its fullest, and she will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Elaine (John) Carlitz, Steve (Carol) Carlitz, Chris Acosta, Jenny (Keith) Thatcher and John (Cathleen) Boerner, as well as her best friend Sue Hesketh, and Godchildren David Hesketh, Melissa Hesketh, and Diana Schaller. She is also survived by her "daughter without the umbilical cord," as she would say, DeAnne Campbell and her children, Trent Portman and Lillet Gustavson, who Berta took great pride in helping raise. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and daughter Karyn Bosso as well as her siblings Robert Carlitz, Joe Carlitz (Marvine), Hermine Boerner and nephews Tom Callahan (Ginny), Joe Jr. and niece Diane.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. that morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family House (www.familyhouseinc.org/donate). Family House is a pediatric guesthouse in San Francisco that provides support to families of children being treated for cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

In light of the pandemic, a Celebration of Life and traditional Berta-style Irish Corned Beef Bash will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021. Please save the date as details will follow.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now