Barbara Schechner

Barbara SchechnerSeptember 2, 1939 - October 1, 2020At rest surrounded by her loving family at the age 81. A native San Franciscan, born to the late Martin and Lucille Winslow. Barbara was a proud graduate of Washington High School and San Francisco State. She would later obtain her Master's degree from Dominican University and would go on to be a Special Education teacher for many years.She is survived by her loving husband, Jules; proud mother to Alan (Rose) and Steve; beloved sister to Philip (Beverly) Winslow; adored Aunt to Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Winslow and Janna Winslow; great-aunt to Melania and Nieves Winslow. She will remain in our hearts and be missed by all who knew her.Due to Covid, services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara's name to Congregation Rodef Sholom, 170 N San Pedro Rd, San Rafael, 94903, Bay Area Jewish Healing Center, 2530 Taraval St #202, San Francisco, 94116, or Canal Alliance, 91 Larkspur St, San Rafael, CA 94901.