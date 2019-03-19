Home

Barbara Ann Schwartz

August 17, 1926 - March 10, 2019

Barbara Schwartz ("Auntie BooBar") passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 10, 2019. Born and raised in Berkeley, Barbara was the 5th of 6 Dieden children. She married Frank Schwartz in 1966, whom she met at the Probation Department in Alameda County. They later moved to their final home in Napa. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, all 5 of her siblings and niece Jennie Lunden. She is survived by nieces Libby Townsend, Shelley Dieden and Katrina Sarson, and nephews Ed Dieden, Michael Dieden, Jeff Dieden, Matt Dieden, Andy Dieden and Christopher Dieden.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
