|
|
Barbara "Barb" Ann Schwartz (Jaken)
Sept. 10, 1942 - April 1, 2020Barbara Ann Schwartz (77), a longtime resident of Rossmoor Senior Community in Walnut Creek, died suddenly in her home on April 1, 2020. "Barb" was born in 1942 in Painesville, Ohio where she was raised by her parents Joseph and Justine (Blatnik) Jaken. She graduated from Riverside High School and attended Baldwin-Wallace College.
In 1965, her adventurous, fun-loving spirit led her to San Francisco where she met her future husband, Harvey Schwartz. Harvey, a partner at Hood & Strong CPA (San Francisco) passed in 2000. Together, they discovered the joy of family, tennis, traveling and, later, golf. They enjoyed 30 years together in Lafayette, CA where Barb was very active in the local schools and community, and where she eventually turned herself into a professional bookkeeper for over 20 years. She also volunteered for the S.F. Ballet for many years. Until the last couple of years, Barb was a life-long tennis player, participating in various tennis clubs even after she could no longer physically play.
Family was very important to Barb. She devoted a substantial portion of her life to her grandchildren, attending countless sporting events, school concerts and birthdays, hosting "Grams Camps" every summer, taking them on trips, and simply participating in their everyday lives. She was equally devoted to her East Coast family, especially her niece Jessi. She was the central figure in organizing annual family gatherings and holiday events, all of which will be fondly remembered for big laughs and really good food.
In 2009, Barb moved to Rossmoor and with her friendly spirit and enthusiasm for tennis, golf, cooking, knitting, reading, bridge and political action, she immediately made many new friends. She was a member of the Tennis Club Board, where she served as treasurer for several years. While living at Rossmoor, Barb found a new long-term loving relationship with Dr. Richard "Dick" Normington with whom she shared many happy times socializing, playing golf and tennis and traveling the world.
She is survived by her son Michael (Gail), and her grandchildren Jordan and Ben of San Carlos, CA as well as her sister Susan Jaken (Jim Stevens) of Apex, NC., and her niece Jessi Stevens of Brooklyn, NY. Memorials may be made to Rossmoor's Golden Rain Foundation. A memorial service will be scheduled when travel and gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020