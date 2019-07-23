Barbara B. Shaw March 2, 1932 - July 7, 2019 Barbara Shaw passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 7th, 2019 after a battle with both dementia and cancer.



Barbara was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edith and Buford Bell and was an only child. She graduated from University of Nebraska earning her BS in Journalism. She was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she made many life-long friends. After college, she quickly went off to pursue her career moving to San Francisco to work for the San Francisco Examiner. There, she met the love of her life, Tom Shaw, whom she was married to for over 60 years until his passing in 2017.



Barbara and Tom ultimately settled in San Rafael, California where they raised three children. Barbara and Tom were founding members of the Marin Tennis Club in San Rafael. Barbara had a successful career in journalism while her children were growing and then worked for almost 20 years as an executive for a recruitment advertising agency. Then in her retirement, she sold a high-end line of women's clothing as she was always passionate about clothes. Barbara was an avid traveler in her retirement and was fortunate to have experienced many international cruises with her close friends and over the years always found time for annual trips to Cabo San Lucas.



Barbara was a dog-lover and she and Tom always had a least one furry friend by their side. Barbara was also an avid reader throughout her life which she passed on to her children.



In 2012, Barbara and Tom moved to Los Gatos, California to be closer to family and lived at the Terraces where they received outstanding care.



A family memorial service will take place on Saturday July 27th at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, California.



Barbara is survived by her three children Bill Shaw, Betsy Rafael (Steve), and Steve Shaw (Aubrey), and three grandchildren; Ryan, Nick, and Shelby Shaw.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 24 to July 26, 2019