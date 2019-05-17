Barbara M Sperring 8/9/1943 - 11/30/2018 San Mateo



It is with great sadness that we announce that Barbara M Sperring (aka Bobbie), passed away on November 30, 2018 of natural causes. Barbara was born in Bremerton, Washington to parents, Nellie Mary Arman Sperring and George Sperring. The family moved back to California in the late 1940s, where she lived most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald and Richard Sperring.



She attended Polytechnic High School in San Francisco and graduated in June 1961. Barbara received her bachelor's degree in teaching from San Francisco State College in 1965. She loved teaching, and taught Kindergarten through Third grades. She taught at McKinley, Visitation Valley and many schools in San Francisco. She also worked in real estate, listing and selling properties in the Bay Area. After retiring in May of 2000, Barbara joined San Francisco Division 36 of the California Retired Teachers Association where she served a term as 1st Vice President. She will be greatly missed.



Barbara was a dedicated fan of the SF 49ers, SF Giants and the Golden State Warriors. She loved animals, especially cats. She leaves behind her precious kitty "Blondie". Barbara loved volunteering at the San Francisco Zoo. For many years she was a season ticket holder at the summer jazz concerts at Filoli as well as Broadway by the Bay.



Barbara had many friends who loved her deeply. We are coming together to celebrate Barbara's life at one of her favorite restaurants, Westlake Original Joe's at 11 Glenwood Ave., Daly City on June 8th at 12:30 p.m. If you wish to attend, please call no later than June 1st, 2019 to Marisa Farenzena at 415-826-7244 or Sue (June) Brown at 925-934-0245.

