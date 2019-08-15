Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Storment
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Storment

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Storment Obituary
Barbara Mary Alice Storment

Barbara Mary Alice Storment, 84, of Lafayette, California, passed away on August 12, 2019 with her children and brother at her bedside. She was born in New Jersey on September 12, 1934, to Daniel and Marion Murray. She received her registered nurses license in Arizona, and faithfully cared for her patients for 45 years. She was an ICU nurse at Ralph K. Davies Medical Center in San Francisco and later worked as a nurse in private practice. Barbara was a member of the Symphony League, working as a docent teaching school children how to enjoy symphony music. She had a passion for her patients, her children and grandchildren, her friends, musical theatre, traveling the world, hosting parties, shopping and giving to others. She is survived by her children Susan Gagnier, Sandy Clarke, Sharon Gagnier, Arthur Gagnier III and Kathleen Risser, her 12 grandchildren and her brother Daniel Murray. There will be a viewing on August 23rd from 4:00-8:00 pm, and a memorial service on August 24th at 10:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, in Oakland, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.