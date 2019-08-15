|
|
Barbara Mary Alice StormentBarbara Mary Alice Storment, 84, of Lafayette, California, passed away on August 12, 2019 with her children and brother at her bedside. She was born in New Jersey on September 12, 1934, to Daniel and Marion Murray. She received her registered nurses license in Arizona, and faithfully cared for her patients for 45 years. She was an ICU nurse at Ralph K. Davies Medical Center in San Francisco and later worked as a nurse in private practice. Barbara was a member of the Symphony League, working as a docent teaching school children how to enjoy symphony music. She had a passion for her patients, her children and grandchildren, her friends, musical theatre, traveling the world, hosting parties, shopping and giving to others. She is survived by her children Susan Gagnier, Sandy Clarke, Sharon Gagnier, Arthur Gagnier III and Kathleen Risser, her 12 grandchildren and her brother Daniel Murray. There will be a viewing on August 23rd from 4:00-8:00 pm, and a memorial service on August 24th at 10:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes, in Oakland, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019