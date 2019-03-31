Barbara Riese Temby December 7, 1924 - March 29, 2019 Barbara Riese Temby was born December 7, 1924 at St. Francis Hospital to parents Leon Riese and Ethel Windt, and the granddaughter of Henry and Viola Windt. She was a proud fourth-generation San Franciscan.



Barbara attended Castilleja Girls School in Palo Alto, and went on to Stanford University and The University of California at Berkeley. Throughout her life, she remained a loyal supporter of Stanford University, attending her class reunions and fostered the School of Engineering Memorial Scholarship in memory of Henry Windt Jr.



A tireless supporter of Cate School in Carpenteria where her two sons Morgan Gwynne Temby and Myles Cameron Temby are alumni, she established the Morgan Gwynne Temby Humanitarian Award in his memory. Her middle son, David Windt Temby attended the American School in Lugano, Switzerland, and San Rafael Military Academy. Both Morgan and David preceded her in death, and were memorialized with two pine trees planted in Belvedere Community Park.



An avid reader who loved biographies, mysteries, and book shops all over the world, she was inspired by international travel and the love of art, gardens and décor. She enjoyed exploring Europe, and visiting her lifelong friends in London and Florence, but also loved returning to the lagoon in Belvedere, where she would share her love of fashion and travel with friends and family. Barbara supported the Belvedere-Tiburon Library, and was also a decades long member of the San Francisco Yacht Club, frequently dining and entertaining there.



Barbara was surrounded by loved ones to whom she brought joy and comfort; she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her son Myles Cameron Temby, his wife Kathy, and her grandson Weslley Dylan Temby.



The Family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers, Dr. Michael Kwok, and Hospice by the Bay.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary