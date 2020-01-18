|
|
Barbara Lee Thayer
July 6, 1955 - January 15, 2020Passed away suddenly after a very short battle with cancer with her loving family by her side. A proud native San Franciscan. Graduate of St. Emydius Grammar School and St. John's Ursuline High School, class of 1973.
Barbara is survived by her two loving daughters Erica Lee Thayer and Jennifer Marie Vandre; cherished mother-in-law of Peter Vandre; extremely proud grandmother of her number one Jordan Eckmann, her "little boys" Aidan Lemcke and Erick Thayer and her newest step grandson Xavier Vandre. Loving sister of Kathy Dailey (Dan), devoted sister, best friend and companion of Mary Lee. Aunt of Colleen Root and Kevin Dailey. Also survived by her "favorite auntie" Margie Gomes and cousin and shopping buddy Renee Spencer. Her lap will be missed by her fur baby Bambi. Loved by many other cousins, relatives and friends. Daughter of the late Bud and Peggy Lee, her fur baby Thumper will be sleeping in her lap again.
A devoted 27 year employee at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, who were like a second family to Barbara.
Extremely devoted fan of Rick Springfield, loved her trips to Disneyland, Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, I Love Lucy, General Hospital, Food Network and reading cookbooks.
Her greatest love of all was her family.
Friends may visit Thursday, January 23rd after 12:00 Noon and are invited to attend the Funeral Service Thursday 1:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Donation to preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020