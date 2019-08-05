|
|
Barbara Thielen
83Barbara Ann Thielen of Belmont, beloved wife of John Thielen and mother to four children, has died at the age of 83.
Barbara was born June 24, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts to Margaret Jane and Patrick Frances Gilligan. She died peacefully in her home early Tuesday morning on July 30th with family members by her side. Barbara grew up in Boston where she attended Blessed Sacrament School. She graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in Dorchester in 1957. She was also a flight attendant for TWA in 1962, and at this time met John Thielen in Queens, New York. They were married in Boston in 1963. They soon moved out to California, settled in Belmont, and raised a family. They were married for over 55 years.
Barbara often worked or volunteered at the schools her children attended. She was the school nurse at Immaculate Heart of Mary and worked in the audio-visual center at Notre Dame High School. She was also an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Guild and has a large, loyal group of friends she met through the parish. Barbara loved gardening, flower arranging, playing bridge, and craft-making with her friends. She also played tennis and golf and enjoyed being active. She traveled frequently with friends and family.
Barbara is survived by daughters Susan Caspar (Jeff Caspar) and Sarah Thielen (Randy Sepe), and son Peter Thielen (Leela Rao). Her eldest daughter, Maura Thielen (Danny Payne), passed away in 2015 after battling a long illness. Barbara is beloved "Nana" to Linnea, Colette, Will, Juliet, Stone, Annabel, Steele, Kieran and Ember.
Special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice nurse, Pauline, and caregiver, Olga.
The service will be held at 10am on Aug. 17 at Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas Belmont, CA. A reception to follow the service.
Memorial donations in memory of Barbara can be made to the local chapter of Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 50 North B Street, San Mateo, CA 94410.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019