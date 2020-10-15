Barbara Wilson

Barbara Hixon Wilson

January 13, 1922 – September 1, 2020

Barbara passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco, California. She was born in Toledo, Ohio and raised with her two sisters, Peggy and Joanie, in Lake Forest, Illinois. She graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut, and attended college briefly.

In 1942 Barbara and Milton Wilson Jr. were married during the war while he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal. After the war ended and the birth of two sons, Milt and Barbara moved out west to work for the International Harvester Company in Northern California. They were transferred to many locations, one of which was Sacramento where their daughter was born. Barbara and Milt shared a love of nature and the outdoors. They enjoyed bird hunting together as well as golf but just being outside in nature was their favorite activity.

In the early 1960's they moved to Smith Valley, Nevada to raise cattle and realize their dreams. Here, Barbara could pursue her love of horses, becoming a very accomplished horse woman both in working cattle as well as competing in the ring. She loved her Arabian horses and rode them on the eastern slopes of Yosemite. She particularly cherished her rides with her Native American friend who could track the animals who had walked on their trail earlier.

In 1974 they moved their ranching operation to Lincoln, California to be closer to friends and family but to continue to enjoy the great outdoors. This was a real blessing for their children and grandchildren who could get a taste of the real West.

Barbara's husband, Milton, died in 2007. She is survived by her sons Tim (Margie), Peter (Loren), and daughter, Kate. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alex (Kendal) Wilson, Luke (Katie) Wilson and Meg (Cory) Schaeffler. Barbara is further survived by five great-grandchildren.

Because of COVID-19 there will be no public service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store