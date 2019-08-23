|
|
Barbara W. Wood
September 24, 1930 - August 9, 2019Barbara Woods Wood, 88, of Menlo Park, CA, passed away on August 9, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by Bob, her husband of 63 years, three daughters, and four grandchildren.
Barbara was born September 24, 1930 in Seattle, WA, to Margery and Wilbur Woods. She grew up in New York, Texas, and Los Angeles, and received a BA degree in English literature from Occidental College in 1952 when she was known by her maiden name Bobbie Woods. In December 1955, while working at C & H Sugar in San Francisco, she met young lawyer Bob Wood in San Francisco via a mutual friend, and it was almost love at first sight. They were married six months later in 1956 at Stanford Memorial Church and honeymooned in Hawaii. Their first home was on Wood Street in San Francisco.
In 1961, Barbara and Bob moved to Menlo Park where they raised three daughters, Carol, Sally, & Wendy. Barbara created a happy home for her family and was active in the Traditional Shop of the Allied Arts Guild and the Guild's major fund raiser, TallyHo, which supported Stanford Children's Hospital. She was an active member of the Stanford Committee for Art supporting the Stanford Museum, now the Cantor Art Center.
Barbara introduced Bob to the world of golf. They joined the Stanford Golf Course in 1966 and later played other courses in the United States and Mexico and took two "People to People" golfing tours of Europe. Barbara's hobbies included French cooking, flower arranging, and oil painting. She sheparded her daughters to competitive gymnastics, tennis, and theater, made costumes, and drove neighborhood car pools. Annual summer family trips were a high spot of the year. The family piled into the station wagon, north to the Canadian Rockies, east to Sun Valley, or south to La Jolla. Barbara loved these adventures, and would always search along the road for a dimly lit dinner with candles.
When the girls were grown, Barbara helped her neighbor set up M&T Publishing, an American subsidiary of a German publishing company, that was later acquired by CMP Media, Inc., a global software publishing group. She became its Director of Operations and retired with a big party at age 75.
Foreign travel was a large part of her life. She and Bob made 46 trips to many countries in Europe, Asia, South and Central America, Australia, and New Zealand. They also took many family ski trips to ski resorts in California, Colorado, and Utah, and once in Europe.
In addition to Bob, Barbara is survived by daughters Carol Arvidsson (Par). Sally Williams (Mark), and Wendy Wood and by her grandchildren Erik Arvidsson, Jackson Williams, Karl Arvidsson, and Elissa Williams.
A public memorial service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019, at 4:00p.m. at St. Bede's Episcopal Church, 2650 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Rosener House, a nonprofit center supporting people with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other chronic conditions. The address of Rosener House is 500 Arbor Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019