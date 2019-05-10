Barry Balamuth December 10, 1945 - May 4, 2019 ORINDA. Barry Balamuth, 73, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones following long term, cascading illnesses. His buoyant sense of humor will be missed.



He leaves his high school sweetheart & wife of 51 years, Kath (Siefert) Balamuth; his daughter Kelly Balamuth & her husband, Bryan Kemler; his daughter Brett Anne Balamuth; his sister Barbara Andrews & her husband Lyle, their two children, Heather & Brian; three grandchildren; & many friends.



Barry grew up in Berkeley, attending Thousand Oaks, Garfield, & Berkeley High. He was an alumnus of U.C. Davis & U.C. Berkeley. He earned scholastic honors, including the Order of the Coif & The Thursten Honors Society, during his attendance at U.C. Hastings School of the Law, from which he received his J.D. degree in 1971.



Barry had a passion for justice & practiced trial law as a consumer attorney for 48 years. Over the course of his career, he helped thousands of clients with tenacity, grace, & a high level of success. He served on the Board of Directors of the Alameda-Contra Costa Trial Lawyers Association for 25 years & was a proud member of the Consumer Attorneys of California. He was also a bar member of the U.S. Supreme Court. The latter quarter of his career, he formed a law firm with his daughter Kelly which, today, continues under her stewardship.



Barry was a member of the Orinda Country Club for over 20 years, serving on numerous committees & as chairperson for the Seniors for two years. He was an avid softball player, tennis player, golfer, & gambler. Barry loved "the action."



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barry's favorite charity, the Contra Costa Food Bank. A celebration of life will be held on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1pm at the Orinda Community Center. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to [email protected]

