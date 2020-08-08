Barry Cummings



Barry Cummings, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Camino, California. Barry was the only child of Edward and Wilma Cummings, of San Francisco, CA. Born and raised in his beloved city, San Francisco, Barry attended Saint Ignatius College Preparatory School with many wonderful and prestigious friends. He continued his education at Santa Clara University earning a degree in business, during which time he met his wife, Terese Cummings, who preceded him in death in 2015. Barry and Terese had 4 children, Kevin Cummings of Orland, CA, Connie Hoy (Cummings) of Capitola, CA, Patrick Cummings, of Pollock Pines, CA, and John Cummings of San Jose, CA. Barry was an exceptional grandfather and mentor to his cherished grandchildren, Mallory Cummings, William Carrillo, Thomas Carrillo, Katie Carrillo, Asher Cummings, and Angus Cummings. Barry was an active participant in the lives of his grandchildren, especially if they played sports, which most participated in. He was a recognizable fixture along the sidelines of soccer fields, baseball fields, basketball courts, etc. He knew every coach by name and was a positive influence to all involved. Barry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was truly one of a kind with a sense of humor and wit that would rival the best. He was a wonderful support system to his family, and provided an unwavering stability with his advice and assistance in times of need. Barry will be forever remembered by his upbeat spirit, spunk, his smile and his mischievous nature. We lost a great man and feel fortunate to have had him in our lives. Rest easy Barry. We will meet again.



