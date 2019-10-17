|
Barry Evan Handon
June 19, 1941 - October 12, 2019Barry passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. He was a kind and generous person.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 19, 1941. Barry was the only child of Tellie Antine and Samuel Handon. He graduated from Shaker Heights School in Cleveland, and received his undergraduate education at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. He returned to Ohio State University College of Medicine until 1967. He interned and did his residency at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco. After his military service, he obtained a Masters of Public Health at the school of Public Health in Berkeley.
His life work in the public health services started in Oakland. He enjoyed worked with various groups to develop programs to promote health. He later worked in Sacramento, where he was involved in developing and promoting quality assurance programs within the managed medical services. He remained interested in the development and teaching of programs for the students at the school of Public Health.
Barry had many interests. He loved to read, especially history books. He also loved to travel and planned his own trips. His trip planning was so detailed that even if he never made the trip, he felt like he had been there already. He loved to try different foods, so choosing restaurants to enjoy a major part of his trip planning. At home, he was interested in the Arts, such as the symphony, ballet, jazz and theaters.
Barry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Micheline; and his three cousins, Bartley, Penny and David. He will be greatly missed by his extensive French family in Quebec. He loved to play with the numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. He tried to each them English, and they tried to teach him French.
A private memorial service will be held at Fernwood Chapel in Mill Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Students Rising Above in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019