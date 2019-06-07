Barry Jan At sunrise on Tuesday, May 28h, Barry Jan passed away at the age of ninety. He is survived by his wife, Eva Jan and son Gerald Jan, sister Mignon, brother Lyle, along with many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Barry was born in Fresno, California and later moved to San Francisco Chinatown. Barry attended Commodore Stockton in Chinatown, Francisco Junior High, Galileo High and UC Berkeley. At Berkeley, he earned a degree in chemistry. Soon after he was hired as a chemical engineer at the Mare Island Navy Shipyard with a career that spanned 42 years in the field of rubber science working on submarines. Known as the "Quiet Man" Barry headed the Quality Assurance Rubber Engineering Laboratory and received numerous awards and recognition for his work in research and development.

Barry was also a wine maker and organic farmer. Using the Jan family Zinfandel grapes, the St. Helena, Merryvale Winery developed a bottle of Zinfandel wine and named it "Jan Vineyard."

Barry was a regular volunteer photographer for the ZAP/Zinfandel Wine Tasting Festival, the CUESA/Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture, Macy's Cellar cooking demonstrations, and the annual SF Chefs Tour at the SF Presidio.

"Carefree" is how Barry chooses to describe his life. "I had a full life. I'm very happy. In my career and life I did what I wanted. I had space. I'm happy."

Together for over 72 years, Barry enjoyed the love and support of his life long partner Eva. His life was also bolstered by the support and love of his son, Gerald.

As requested by Barry, there will be no formal service. Contributions to celebrate Barry's life can be made in this name to the Chinatown YMCA, 855 Sacramento St. SF, 94108 and the SF SPCA, 250 Florida St, SF, 94103.



