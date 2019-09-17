|
Beatrice J. FinneranPlacerville, CA - On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Beatrice Finneran, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92. She was a loving wife and mother of three children. Bea was born April 29, 1927 in Wilkingsburg, PA. She was the last of three children born to Charles 'Al' and his wife Hazel E. (Cyphers) Fike. The family moved to Lakewood, OH in 1932 where Bea spent her childhood. Bea went on to attend Hiram College where she met her husband, Thomas Finneran. The couple was married in Lakewood on June 12, 1948. They raised two sons, Steven and Terry, and a daughter Phyllis. They were married for 39 years before Tom passed away in 1987. In 1964, Bea earned her medical assistant degree. She worked for a variety of doctors in the Sunnyvale/Los Altos area. After retiring in 1989, she volunteered as a 'Pink Lady' at El Camino Hospital in Mt. View, CA. She was active in the 'Women's Group' at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church. Bea had a passion for helping family and friends. She enjoyed reading, baking and cooking, traveling and going to the movies. Bea was preceded in death by her father, Al, mother, Hazel, sisters, Margaret and Florence, and husband Tom. She is survived by her children: Steve Finneran (Caroline), Terry Finneran (Deborah), and Phyllis Finneran; her grandchildren: Daniel Finneran (Natalie), Brett Finneran and Sally (Finneran) Lindstrom (Greg); and her great grandchildren: Naomi, Charlotte, Evangeline and Thomas.
A memorial service will be held on September 27, 2019 at Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church in Sunnyvale, CA at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to: Snowline Hospice in El Dorado County (snowlinehospice.org//help/donate); Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church to the 'Women's Group' (svpc.us); or the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019