Beatrice Pixa May 17 1938 - April 28 2020Bea Pixa (nee Miller) died peacefully at her home in Walnut Creek on April 28 after a fierce battle with breast cancer fought with the same tireless determination which invigorated every aspect of her life. She combined all the energy and impatience of her native New York with the sunny outlook of California - which she made her home nearly 60 years ago, "after the first divorce" when she decided Go West was still an excellent dictum.



Bea was fearless, unsentimental and mordantly witty. After college at Rutgers, New Jersey, she began a long writing career as an advertising copywriter, a post she relished as she said it thrust her "deeply into the superficial - a place where I thrive." She made the crucial shift from advertorial to editorial when she was asked to take over the Out to Lunch column at the Examiner. Thereafter, she kept her clear gaze focused on the more fun aspects of life in San Francisco: food, travel, retail and the party animals who celebrated them best. Her calendar and address book were the envy of the town.



Fast was Bea's favorite pace. Trepidation was not in her repertoire, she embraced change, always learning new skills and meeting new people. She recalls her second husband, Dan, requesting the return of his surname, but she had gotten to like it, so Pixa she remained even when her third husband Rod Rennie persuaded her to exchange her desk job for life on an ocean-going yacht. As this involved pirates, gunpoint Panamanian arrest and a cinematic array of maritime crises, she dubbed that year at sea as "character-building."



Returned to California, she lavished her perspicacity and her capital on real estate. She curated her own stock portfolio with the enthusiasm of a teenage skateboarder - and, occasionally, the same results. When Bea retired her schedule simply got busier. A day with less than three appointments was a rarity. She played tennis, hiked, danced, joined discussion groups and would drive almost any distance to hear live music. She became an avid cruise traveller. She was also a generous and accomplished hostess. An invitation from Bea was a multi-star event for her friends, whether it was a pool party, a dinner or one of her signature Sunday brunches. The food would be excellent, of course, but the real entertainment treasure was an anecdotal archive worthy of an HBO mini-series. Bea encompassed all the vitality and vigor of San Francisco, as well as its stubborn eccentricity. She staunchly refused to pay for parking and would walk miles to avoid it. She wore beautiful, fashionable clothes, exquisite jewelry, yet thrilled to rummage in thrift shops, where almost invariably she would unearth some overlooked gem. Any kind of challenge inspired her, whether intellectual or physical.

Her loyalties ran deep - to her friends, her beloved cats - even as far as the 20-year-old Toyota she refused to abandon.



She will be sorely missed.



A party of suitable exuberance will be held in her honor at a later date.





