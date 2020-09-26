Beatrice Rossi

(1933-2020)

(1933-2020)



Beatrice passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 in Heathsville, Virginia after a brief battle with lymphoma. She was preceded in death by husband, Giuseppe and son, Adolfo.



Beatrice was born in Bogotá, Colombia to Eliezer and Magdalena (Diáz) Torres, one of ten children. She met and married Giuseppe in Bogotá and was married for 63 years until his death in 2017. During their years together, they lived in Verbicaro, Italy for a time before immigrating to California. They raised four children in San Francisco and enjoyed spending time with extended family in the Bay Area and Southern California. Beatrice moved to Virginia in 2018 and was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Angelina and her husband, KC.



The light of Beatrice's life were her grandchildren, and in her later years, her great-grandchildren. "Tita" was so proud of all of them and loved to brag about their many accomplishments.



She is survived by her children: Angelina (KC), Amilcare (Sandy), Magda (Tony); daughter-in-law LaVon Smith; grandchildren: Justin, Joseph, Marcella, Alix, Nathan, Nicholas, Daniel, Carlo, Gaby; Great grandchildren Avery, Maverick, Christian, Charlotte, Everly and Cecilia. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews all over the world.



Interment to be held at a future date when the family is able to travel and celebrate her life.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her honor to Hospice of Virginia, Hope Foundation, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Virginia 22560







