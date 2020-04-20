|
Beatrice TorresBeatrice Torres, 88, of South San Francisco, was granted her angel wings on April 16, 2020. Beatrice's final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Beatrice had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.
Beatrice is survived by her daughters: Jacqueline Finnegan (John) and Cheryl Watkins (Mike); her four grandsons: Michael Watkins, Jr., Kevin Finnegan, Sean Watkins, Daniel Finnegan; sister and brother in laws: Amy Bruce, Del Karp, Herminio Torres (Cathy), Rosemary Bacci, Isabel (Bella) Bush and Rebecca Gorke (Richard); and many nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donaciano (Chano) Torres; her parents: Socorito and Feladelthio Gonzales; her siblings: Tony Gonzales, Ben Gonzales, Laura Fresquez, Leo Gonzales, Joe Gonzales, Mary Moreno, Frank Gonzales, Pete Gonzales, Phil Gonzales and Jess Gonzales.
Beatrice's interest included family time around the table, reading her prayer books, and watching her grandsons play sports. Beatrice devoted much of her time and energy being a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Jackie and Cheryl would like to thank their mother's caregivers: Emma Plimley, Liza Egipto, and Veronica Nelson for all the love and support they provided their mother.
There will be no service held due to the Covid-19 virus, but Jackie and Cheryl will contact family and friends at a later time to join them for a Celebration of Beatrice's Life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020