Benjamin Dominguez
February 28, 1934 - May 31, 2019Ben was born in San Francisco to Francesca Lopez and Walter Dominguez and was preceded in death by brother Ralph and sisters Frances, Anna, Lidia, Dolores and Margret. He is survived by brother Ruben and sisters Micaela, Antonette, Nadine, and dear friend Mary, and also many nieces and nephews. He was educated in the San Francisco public school system . At Polytechnic High School he was a soccer All-City Center Half in 1952 and inducted to their Hall of Fame in 2000. Ben served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. He worked his entire career at PG&E in office management and as a courier. Ben's passions were music and art. Interment with military honors took place at Olivet Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019