|
|
Benjamin C. Gray
June 5, 1923 - December 6, 2019Benjamin Capalaran Gray departed this world on December 6, 2019.
Benjamin was born in Umingan, Pangasinan, Philippines on June 5, 1923 to Rosendo Membrillos Gray and Gregoria Capalaran Gray.
A pre-med student at the University of Philippines, Benjamin's formal education was cut short by the Japanese occupation of the Philippines in World War II. In the weeks before the end of World War II Ben joined the US Navy. This was the start of a 32-year career where he was stationed on many vessels and US Naval stations all over the world. He achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest enlisted rank in the Navy representing the top 1.25% of enlisted members. A proud veteran, Benjamin also served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Ben and his family were one of the earlier residents of Foster City, moving there in the early 1970's. Though he was a quiet man, Ben liked to keep himself moving and busy. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed travel and sightseeing. When he was home, Ben enjoyed tennis, biking and puttering around the house fixing things and working in the yard. He was a past member of the Foster City Phil-Am Club.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his brothers Paulino, Abraham, Silverio, Julio Cesar, and Octavio Gray of the Philippines.
Ben is survived by his wife, Epifania T. Gray of Foster City, his daughter Rhonda Gray and her husband Jack Laws of Berkeley, his daughter Evelyn Gray of Tigard, OR, grandson Ryan Laws of Berkeley, his sisters Ester Gray of Los Angeles and Evangeline Suitos of Martinez, and a large, loving extended family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019