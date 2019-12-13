San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 349-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Gray Obituary
Benjamin C. Gray

June 5, 1923 - December 6, 2019

Benjamin Capalaran Gray departed this world on December 6, 2019.

Benjamin was born in Umingan, Pangasinan, Philippines on June 5, 1923 to Rosendo Membrillos Gray and Gregoria Capalaran Gray.

A pre-med student at the University of Philippines, Benjamin's formal education was cut short by the Japanese occupation of the Philippines in World War II. In the weeks before the end of World War II Ben joined the US Navy. This was the start of a 32-year career where he was stationed on many vessels and US Naval stations all over the world. He achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest enlisted rank in the Navy representing the top 1.25% of enlisted members. A proud veteran, Benjamin also served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Ben and his family were one of the earlier residents of Foster City, moving there in the early 1970's. Though he was a quiet man, Ben liked to keep himself moving and busy. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed travel and sightseeing. When he was home, Ben enjoyed tennis, biking and puttering around the house fixing things and working in the yard. He was a past member of the Foster City Phil-Am Club.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his brothers Paulino, Abraham, Silverio, Julio Cesar, and Octavio Gray of the Philippines.

Ben is survived by his wife, Epifania T. Gray of Foster City, his daughter Rhonda Gray and her husband Jack Laws of Berkeley, his daughter Evelyn Gray of Tigard, OR, grandson Ryan Laws of Berkeley, his sisters Ester Gray of Los Angeles and Evangeline Suitos of Martinez, and a large, loving extended family.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Skylawn Funeral Home
Download Now