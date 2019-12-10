|
|
Benjamin M Ramos Benjamin M Ramos was a veteran and retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. He was born June 29, 1951 in the Philippines & passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 22. He worked at SFVAMC for 21 yrs while working at American Airlines for 10 yrs. A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11 at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home in Dixon, CA from 6-8 pm. A mass will be held 11:00 am on Dec. 12 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Dixon, CA. Committal Service will be held at 1:30 pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019