Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
569 N 1St St
Dixon, CA 95620
(707) 678-2189
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milton Carpenter Funeral Home
569 N 1St St
Dixon, CA 95620
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Dixon, CA
Committal
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
Benjamin Ramos
Benjamin Ramos


1951 - 2019
Benjamin Ramos Obituary
Benjamin M Ramos

Benjamin M Ramos was a veteran and retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. He was born June 29, 1951 in the Philippines & passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 22. He worked at SFVAMC for 21 yrs while working at American Airlines for 10 yrs. A visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11 at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home in Dixon, CA from 6-8 pm. A mass will be held 11:00 am on Dec. 12 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Dixon, CA. Committal Service will be held at 1:30 pm at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
