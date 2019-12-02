San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home
Jan 11, 1927 - Nov 29, 2019

Beloved Father, son of Ruth (Cuca) and Robert Santana has been reunited with his heavenly family. Ben was a proud WWII Naval Veteran who served on the U.S.S. Iowa, battleship (Iowa), in the South Pacific Sea; he would recall fondly his time as a sailor and the amazing adventure. When the opportunity presented itself in 2012 for Ben to once again board the Iowa after seven decades, he eagerly boarded the vessel like he had come to see an old friend and the ghosts of his coming of Age - the Iowa left The San Francisco Bay Area and relocated to the Port of Los Angeles in 2012. Ben is embedded in history -he witnessed General MacArthur signing the Japanese Peace Treaty in Tokyo Bay (Sept. 1945), he also witnessed the first and only flight of the Spruce Goose (Nov. 1947) piloted by Howard Hughes – while on watch duty, stationed in San Diego CA. Ben was a native San Franciscan and proud of his Mexican heritage. Ben worked and retired from the San Francisco Housing Authority (30+ years.) He is survived by his, five children, step daughter, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, three brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He loved life with a passion! Ben meet his challenges with optimism, he gave the best hugs, the biggest smiles - quick witted he enjoyed laughter, music, dancing, drawing, painting and giving of himself. Ben loved many and was loved by many. We will miss his physical presence in our lives, but take comfort in knowing that we've gained an angel in heaven watching over us, and he will remain forever in our hearts.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Friday December 6th, 1pm at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real Colma. Committal to follow, Skylawn Memorial Park, off 92 in Halfmoon Bay.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
