Benjamin Verspeten

June 7, 1930 - August 3, 2020

Benjamin Verspeten, affectionately known by family as Oom Ben, or Benny, died peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020. He was a kind and gentle man who was deeply loved by family and friends. He is remembered for his generosity, easy-going nature, and infectious laugh.

He is survived by sisters, Wil and Ans.









