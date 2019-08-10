|
Benjamin Warwick
April 12, 1932 - July 5, 2019Ben was born in Oakland on April 12, 1932. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, and attended Hastings College of Law where he was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity. He opened his law office in Oakland on February 1, 1960, and practiced civil law in Oakland and San Leandro until his retirement on August 31, 1996.
Ben was active with the California Bar Association, serving on numerous committees at both the State and Local level. He was chairman of the Alameda fee arbitration committee, and was a director of the Alameda County Bar Association. He served as Assistant Secretary of the California Bar Association handling initial complaints of professional misconduct, and served as chairman of the Alameda delegation to the California State Bar convention.
He served as Judge Pro Tem for the Alameda County Municipal Court, and handled numerous assignments as Judicial Arbitrator for the Alameda County Superior Court.
He was Past Exalted Ruler of the Oakland Elk's Lodge, and served as president of Temple Beth Sholom in San Leandro.
Ben was an avid tennis player and was a long time member of the Bayo Vista Swim and Tennis Club in San Leandro, where he formed long time friendships with his fellow tennis players.
After retirement, Ben became an avid hiker and rarely missed hiking the trails of Marin County and the East Bay with his Wednesday hiking group.
He also enjoyed the many classes offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC Berkeley and Cal State East Bay Concord, as well as the diverse classes offered by Rabbi Harry Manhoff of Temple Beth Sholom.
Ben is survived by his loving wife Gloria Eive, his children Keith (Patty), Linda, and Jeff (Marjorie), step-children Jason Feldman (Sabrina), Esther Feldman, and Reva Feldman, and numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
A memorial service and celebration of Ben's life will be held at the Alameda Elks Lodge in Alameda on Sunday, August 25, 1:00pm (2255 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501) For further information contact the Elks Lodge at 1-510-522-1015 or [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019