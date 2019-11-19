|
|
Bernard Aloysius Barron Jr.
October 21, 1932 - November 15, 2019Barney passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and caregivers at the age of 87. He was born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania to his parents, Bernard Barron and Marjorie Petrolati Barron. At the age of 13 his family relocated to San Francisco where he attended St. Peter's Grammar & High School. He subsequently earned an Associate of Science degree in Horticulture from the City College of San Francisco.
He is survived by his beloved wife Gloria and his four children Susan Rasmussen (Mike), Maureen Anders (Eric), Joseph Barron and Michelle Barron. He is also survived by his loving granddaughters Chelsea Rasmussen, Rachael Anders, Colleen Anders and his great-grandson Shane Fuss. In addition, he is survived by his devoted sister Barbara Smith and brother Eugene Barron. Barney also had many wonderful, close family members and friends.
Barney was a proud veteran serving in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. When he returned from the War, he married his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria, in 1955 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Together they went on to raise their four children in San Francisco; Barney fondly referred to it as the city of St. Francis. Barney took great joy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In 1956 he began his career with the San Francisco Recreation and Park department as a gardener. He literally worked his way from the ground up, ultimately retiring after 36 years as the Superintendent of Parks of San Francisco. His watchful leadership included the care of all parks in the City and County of San Francisco, 5 golf courses, Candlestick Park, Marina Yacht Harbor and Camp Mather.
Barney's service to the Recreation and Park department garnered numerous awards. He was the first recipient of the "Nick of Time Award "given by then Mayor Dianne Feinstein. He was dubbed the "Sod King" for solving Candlestick Park's challenging drainage with a below sea level location. He successfully led the" Sod Squad" to provide a playable football field for the Superbowl Champion San Francisco 49ers. Barney received the distinguished honor of Managerial Excellence in 1986, also awarded by then Mayor Dianne Feinstein. He was recognized as one of the founding fathers of the CYO Athletics - Catholic Youth Organization and recently was inducted into the "CYO Athletics" Hall of Fame in San Francisco. His passion of basketball, unique coaching and leadership skills were admired both on and off the court. The Barron family is so fortunate to have Barney's final award eternally memorialized for his dedication to the Parks of San Francisco. A path has been named for him in Golden Gate Park, "Barney Barron Way", marked by a beautiful stone and plaque near his office at McLaren Lodge.
Barney had a unique personality; he was his own kind of guy, a man of the people always rooting for the underdog. He was a shrewd card player who loved to gamble with a Manhattan by his side. He enjoyed the horse track races and was an authentic fan of the San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants. He loved to cook and fish especially up in his Hat Creek vacation home where he created many memories with family and friends.
We wish to convey our sincere love and gratitude to Barney's live-in caregiver, Josh Waqabaca for his loving devotion and care. Josh not only took care of Barney but became a cherished family member. A special thanks to the Kaiser Hospice Team and Massage Therapist for their unsurpassed level of care and compassion in Barney's final months.
Family and friends are invited to attend services to be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna Street, San Francisco. Visitation with the family is at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the Basque Cultural Center, 599 Railroad Ave., South San Francisco.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Barney Barron to his Alma Mater, St Peter's School located at 1266 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019